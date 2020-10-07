Menu
2017 Honda Fit

33,556 KM

$18,550

+ tax & licensing
$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit

SE | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2017 Honda Fit

SE | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

33,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010308
  • Stock #: F3NCX9
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H65HM101723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,556 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2017 Honda Fit SE Hatchback just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L i4 and CVT Transmission. It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!


Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

