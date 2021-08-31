2017 Honda Fit

Sale $16,132 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 4 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7912158

7912158 Stock #: F49Y8X

F49Y8X VIN: 3HGGK5H56HM103584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49Y8X

Mileage 93,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 40 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front splash guards CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers Tires: P185/60R15 84T AS Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input j... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings

