2017 Honda Fit

41,015 KM

Details Description Features

$20,810

+ tax & licensing
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit

LX BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Honda Fit

LX BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

41,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8095936
  • Stock #: F4B4VC
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H55HM103172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4B4VC
  • Mileage 41,015 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Honda Fit LX Hatchback just came in! It's powered by a 1.5L Inline-4 and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!

This Honda Fit is 14,217 kilometers below market average and No Reported Accidents!


Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week



Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system
Security System
Cruise Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 15" w/Full Covers
Tires: P185/60R15 84T AS
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 4 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input j...
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

