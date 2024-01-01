Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2017 Honda HR-V

137,558 KM

Details Description Features

$21,641

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda HR-V

EX Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda HR-V

EX Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 11588460
  2. 11588460
Contact Seller

$21,641

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,558KM
VIN 3CZRU6H53HM106332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
5.436 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Emergency Sos

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia ...

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring One Owner | Local | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V Touring One Owner | Local | Lease Return 34,807 KM $35,731 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L One Owner | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L One Owner | Local 47,698 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring Locally Owned | One Owner | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V Touring Locally Owned | One Owner | Lease Return 50,000 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,641

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Honda HR-V