2017 Honda HR-V

52,242 KM

$20,306

+ tax & licensing
$20,306

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$20,306

+ taxes & licensing

52,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7352204
  • Stock #: F441JG
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H36HM100713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,242 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Honda HR-V LX 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Modern Steel Metallic

4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

