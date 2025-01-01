Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2017 Honda Odyssey

140,798 KM

Details Description Features

$26,897

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
13285850

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | 8 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13285850
  2. 13285850
  3. 13285850
Contact Seller

$26,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,798KM
VIN 5FNRL5H4XHB502076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Power Tailgate | Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Power Tailgate | Heated Steering Wheel 122,421 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V Sport Sunroof | AWD | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda HR-V Sport Sunroof | AWD | Bluetooth 61,905 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport Low Low Mileage | Bluetooth | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport Low Low Mileage | Bluetooth | Sunroof 18,829 KM $27,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,897

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Odyssey