2017 Honda Odyssey

64,902 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX* 8 Seater/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX* 8 Seater/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

64,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8251023
  • Stock #: 25388
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40HB502927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,902 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, 8 SEATER, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 8 SEATER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Find Honda RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this 2017 Odyssey EX! Well equipped with options such as HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 8 SEATER automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

