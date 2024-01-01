Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2017 Honda Pilot

48,152 KM

Details Description Features

$35,923

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L Low Mileage | Leather | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L Low Mileage | Leather | 8 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 10890621
  2. 10890621
  3. 10890621
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,923

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,152KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H88HB504226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Facing Rear Seat
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Honda DVD Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display, integrated remote control, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat adjustable armrest, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and armrest, one-touch sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-...
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
integrated remote control
driver's seat adjustable armrest
passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and armrest
one-touch sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-row w/heated outboard seats and 60/40 split-folding third-row seat
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Honda DVD Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Honda Fit Sport w/Honda Sensing Rare Fit! | Touchscreen | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Fit Sport w/Honda Sensing Rare Fit! | Touchscreen | Heated Seats 83,674 KM $24,562 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 7 Pass | Leather | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 7 Pass | Leather | Navigation 86,141 KM $49,935 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Trailhawk | Leather | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Trailhawk | Leather | Low Mileage 23,185 KM $29,564 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,923

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot