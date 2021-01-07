Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

81,251 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Local - One Owner

2017 Honda Pilot

EX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Local - One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

81,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385782
  • Stock #: F3RRER
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H38HB507583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2017 Honda Pilot EX 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD White

AWD, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

