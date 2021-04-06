Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

75,635 KM

Details Description Features

$32,790

+ tax & licensing
$32,790

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD | NAVI | LEATHER |

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD | NAVI | LEATHER |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$32,790

+ taxes & licensing

75,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863985
  • Stock #: F3X91T
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H79HB502623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,635 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigatio AWD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Heated steering wheel, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Navigation System and so much more!


Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

