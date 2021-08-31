Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Pilot

42,259 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring NAVI | DVD | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring NAVI | DVD | SUNROOF |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,259KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743285
  • Stock #: F483NY
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H97HB507983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F483NY
  • Mileage 42,259 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD is powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's fully loaded with features such as Rear DVD entertainment, Power Sunroof, Heated steering wheel, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and so much more!

This Honda Pilot is 23,270 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Floor mats
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 155,275 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 136,432 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX A...
 12,862 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory