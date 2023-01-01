2017 Honda Ridgeline

$38,200 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 5 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10497651

10497651 Stock #: F59F5J

F59F5J VIN: 5FPYK3F7XHB505356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,518 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control GVWR: 2,730 kgs 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Regular Composite Box Style Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Power Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Pickup Cargo Box Lights Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features Clock and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

