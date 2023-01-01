Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

57,518 KM

Details Description Features

$38,200

+ tax & licensing
$38,200

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2017 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$38,200

+ taxes & licensing

57,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10497651
  • Stock #: F59F5J
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F7XHB505356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment
including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

