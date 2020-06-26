2017 Honda Ridgeline

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Bed Liner

Rear View Camera

Power Folding Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Distance Pacing

Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor

Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.