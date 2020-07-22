Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

82,029 KM

Black Edition | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

82,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609451
  • Stock #: F3AD11
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F89HB501534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD just ARRIVED! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with awesome features such as Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Back up camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather seats and so much more!

Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

