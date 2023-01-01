2017 Honda Ridgeline

- Listing ID: 9450799
- Stock #: F4WJ74
- VIN: 5FPYK3F89HB501825
-
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
105,568 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front license plate bracket
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Composite Box Style
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
