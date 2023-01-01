2017 Honda Ridgeline

$36,884 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 5FPYK3F89HB501825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,568 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control GVWR: 2,730 kgs 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Dark chrome grille LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Regular Composite Box Style Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Pickup Cargo Box Lights Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

