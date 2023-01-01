Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

105,568 KM

Details Description Features

$36,884

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Black Edition Moonroof | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$36,884

+ taxes & licensing

105,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9450799
  • Stock #: F4WJ74
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F89HB501825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded!
Good Condition!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Navigation System
- Cooled Front Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors

All our purchases come with the following

CARFAX report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model!

Only at Birchwood Kia Regent: The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden fees or charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO trade-in required!
NO money down needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood Kia!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Composite Box Style
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

