2017 Hyundai Accent

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,561

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

SE | Certified | No Accident | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$13,561

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7299452
  • Stock #: F43T6M
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU299822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Headlights-Automatic
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Tire-Temporary Spare
Trunk-Release-Remote
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

