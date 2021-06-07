2017 Hyundai Accent

$13,561 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7299452

7299452 Stock #: F43T6M

F43T6M VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU299822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Tire-Temporary Spare Trunk-Release-Remote Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season

