2017 Hyundai Accent

28,059 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE **Hatchback**Power Sunroof**Bluetooth**

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE **Hatchback**Power Sunroof**Bluetooth**

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,059KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8812184
  Stock #: 6099
  VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU308990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6099
  • Mileage 28,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Have fun and save some money in this fuel efficient car. This is a well equipped Hatchback with very low kilometers. -1.6 L 4 cylinder gives you 137 HP -6 speed automatic With O/D lock up torque converter -Remote Start with 1500' range -bumper mounted fog lamps -Colour keyed bumpers and door handles -Power sunroof with tilt & slide safety one-touch -Front wipers with variable intermittent speed -Rear wipers and wash -Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone system w/ VR and Steering-mounted Audio Controls -AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with Sirius XM satellite radio -iPod®/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks -Cruise control ( Steering wheel mounted) -Cup holders, dual , Front centre console -iPod®/USB/Aux input jacks (below HVAC controls) -Power door locks, power windows, power mirrors -Remote keyless entry system with panic alert -Air conditioning, Manual Climate Control -Telescoping and tilt steering wheel - Great fuel economy 6.6L/100 km Highway -Front and side airbags -Child safety locks (rear) -LATCH Lower Anchors and Upper Tether Anchors for Children West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150-point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. The advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no-obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing are available. Apply online today for a free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Remote Fuel Cover Release

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

