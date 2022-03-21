$21,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE **Hatchback**Power Sunroof**Bluetooth**
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8812184
- Stock #: 6099
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU308990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6099
- Mileage 28,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Have fun and save some money in this fuel efficient car. This is a well equipped Hatchback with very low kilometers. -1.6 L 4 cylinder gives you 137 HP -6 speed automatic With O/D lock up torque converter -Remote Start with 1500' range -bumper mounted fog lamps -Colour keyed bumpers and door handles -Power sunroof with tilt & slide safety one-touch -Front wipers with variable intermittent speed -Rear wipers and wash -Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone system w/ VR and Steering-mounted Audio Controls -AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with Sirius XM satellite radio -iPod®/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks -Cruise control ( Steering wheel mounted) -Cup holders, dual , Front centre console -iPod®/USB/Aux input jacks (below HVAC controls) -Power door locks, power windows, power mirrors -Remote keyless entry system with panic alert -Air conditioning, Manual Climate Control -Telescoping and tilt steering wheel - Great fuel economy 6.6L/100 km Highway -Front and side airbags -Child safety locks (rear) -LATCH Lower Anchors and Upper Tether Anchors for Children West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150-point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. The advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no-obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing are available. Apply online today for a free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
Vehicle Features
