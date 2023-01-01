Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

80,081 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

80,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082046
  • Stock #: 9076
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6HU219076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9076
  • Mileage 80,081 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUN ROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, AM/FM, MP3 CAPABILITY, TILT WHEEL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, MEMORY SEAT

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

