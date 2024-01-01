$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE
Location
VC Motors
1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Title, Fresh Safetied, 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE, AWD, 5 Passenger, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, with an automatic transmission and 142,161 Kms in excellent condition. Local Manitoba vehicle. Low kms.
⁃ ✅ Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain Warranty
⁃ ✅ Finance Available
⁃ ✅ Fresh Safety
⁃ ✅ Clean Title
⁃ ✅ Carfax Available
⁃ ✅ Extended warranty options available
Buy now while it’s available
FEATURES:
⁃ Heated Seats
⁃ Electric Mirrors
⁃ Traction Control
⁃ Air Conditioning
⁃ Power Steering
⁃ Power Mirrors
⁃ Power locks
⁃ Power Windows
And so much more!
Dealer # 5759
Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.
For complete details, feel free to visit our website:
www.vcmotors.ca
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
