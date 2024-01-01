$19,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS| Sunroof/HTD Seats/Android Auto/Clean Title!
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS| Sunroof/HTD Seats/Android Auto/Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,112KM
VIN KMHD84LF5HU119292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 119292
- Mileage 62,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Rear Camera, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2017 Hyundai Elantra