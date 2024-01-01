Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Rear Camera, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Clean Title!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

62,112 KM

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS| Sunroof/HTD Seats/Android Auto/Clean Title!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS| Sunroof/HTD Seats/Android Auto/Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,112KM
VIN KMHD84LF5HU119292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119292
  • Mileage 62,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Rear Camera, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-XXXX

204-669-1248

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2017 Hyundai Elantra