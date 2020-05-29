Menu
$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE *Heated Seats Bluetooth

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

  • 34,250KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5233643
  • Stock #: F387VM
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF1HH071792
Exterior Colour
Ice White Pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local, previous lease return well kept low mileage 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE sedan automatic featuring heated seats and more!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

