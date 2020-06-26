Menu
$16,749

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Limited Navigation *Sunroof Leather

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$16,749

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,052KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300789
  • Stock #: F38BPT
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU087427
Exterior Colour
Iron Gray Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local well kept, fully loaded 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan with navigation, heated leather, power sunroof and more!
Come down and check out this well maintained fully loaded 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan featuring a 2.0L engine, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, safety features, blind spot detection, LCD touchscreen with rear view camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, alloy rims, LED daytime lights, climate control, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai''s factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

