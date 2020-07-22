Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

49,773 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Sunroof *Heated Seats / Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Sunroof *Heated Seats / Steering

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5651265
  2. 5651265
  3. 5651265
  4. 5651265
  5. 5651265
  6. 5651265
  7. 5651265
  8. 5651265
  9. 5651265
  10. 5651265
  11. 5651265
  12. 5651265
  13. 5651265
  14. 5651265
  15. 5651265
  16. 5651265
  17. 5651265
  18. 5651265
  19. 5651265
  20. 5651265
  21. 5651265
  22. 5651265
  23. 5651265
  24. 5651265
  25. 5651265
  26. 5651265
  27. 5651265
  28. 5651265
  29. 5651265
  30. 5651265
  31. 5651265
  32. 5651265
  33. 5651265
  34. 5651265
  35. 5651265
  36. 5651265
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,773KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5651265
  • Stock #: F3AE5P
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8HU402463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AE5P
  • Mileage 49,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Well kept Platinum Silver Metallic 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS sedan just came off lease! Featuring heated seats, power sunroof and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free pho

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 28,500 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 80,529 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 101,367 KM
$12,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory