2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Off Lease No Accident Heated seats and Steering Wheel, Safety Package Apple Carplay Android Auto
2017 Hyundai Elantra Black Noir Pearl GL Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Manual FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
