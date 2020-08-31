Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

25,609 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats and Steering Safety Package

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats and Steering Safety Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5751462
  • Stock #: F3AE1Z
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU219426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AE1Z
  • Mileage 25,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Lease No Accident Heated seats and Steering Wheel, Safety Package Apple Carplay Android Auto
2017 Hyundai Elantra Black Noir Pearl GL Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Manual FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free pho

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

