2017 Hyundai Elantra

61,384 KM

Details

$16,577

+ tax & licensing
$16,577

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats Heated Steering Carplay

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats Heated Steering Carplay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,577

+ taxes & licensing

61,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5824046
  • Stock #: F3KY3J
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU113204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KY3J
  • Mileage 61,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return With Full Service History and Lots of Warranty Left !
2017 Hyundai Elantra Irongrey GL Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Not a Rental, Power Side View Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* 120 point inspection


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

