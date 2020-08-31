Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Blind spot sensor Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

