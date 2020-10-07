Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

47,546 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE | Accident Free | Locally Owned & Serviced | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE | Accident Free | Locally Owned & Serviced | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5859948
  Stock #: F3KDXC
  VIN: 5NPD74LF9HH047398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coast Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KDXC
  • Mileage 47,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

