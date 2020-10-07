Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

