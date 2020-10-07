+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
One Owner Fully Loaded Elantra Limited With Infinity Premium Sound Navigation Sunroof and More !
2017 Hyundai Elantra Gray Limited Fresh Oil Change, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Front Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, USB Input, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/8 speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
