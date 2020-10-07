Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

44,941 KM

Details Description Features

$18,577

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,577

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Heated Front and Rear Seats Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Heated Front and Rear Seats Navi

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5859963
  2. 5859963
Contact Seller

$18,577

+ taxes & licensing

44,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5859963
  • Stock #: F3BAPK
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU086315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BAPK
  • Mileage 44,941 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Fully Loaded Elantra Limited With Infinity Premium Sound Navigation Sunroof and More !
2017 Hyundai Elantra Gray Limited Fresh Oil Change, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Front Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, USB Input, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/8 speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 35,659 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 61,540 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,140 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory