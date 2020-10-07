Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel in-glass AM/FM antenna Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Smart Device Integration Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free pho

