2017 Hyundai Elantra

53,509 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GL Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

53,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6010677
  Stock #: F3NME1
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU425307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade !!! Very well kept, locally owned and serviced and it has no accidents reported.
Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free pho

