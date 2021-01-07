Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

