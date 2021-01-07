Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

32,761 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

L HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

32,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6454051
  • Stock #: F3P7J3
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH110733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 32,761 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 23476 kilometers below market average!

2017 Hyundai Elantra L 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Manual FWD Black

Bluetooth, USB Input, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

