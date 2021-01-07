+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 23476 kilometers below market average!
2017 Hyundai Elantra L 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Manual FWD Black
Bluetooth, USB Input, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
