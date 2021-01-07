Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player antenna Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt

