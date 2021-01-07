Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536724
  • Stock #: F3U8TD
  • VIN: KMHD35LH4HU366194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marina Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
antenna
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Panoramic
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

