Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

60,069 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6552255
  2. 6552255
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6552255
  • Stock #: F3U7RG
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU292230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Blind spot sensor
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
and Rear Collision
Smart Device Integration
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 40,100 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 24,485 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 98,262 KM
$5,939 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory