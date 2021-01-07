Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Blind spot sensor Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Engine-4 Cyl Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel and Rear Collision Smart Device Integration Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

