Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

59,632 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6816569
  2. 6816569
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816569
  • Stock #: F3WWWD
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU217797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marina Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WWWD
  • Mileage 59,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Marina

Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Rear cross traffic alert, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free pho

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 78,123 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Ul...
 18,836 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 31,250 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory