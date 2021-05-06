Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

119,456 KM

Details Description Features

$13,977

+ tax & licensing
$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

119,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7079548
  Stock #: F3VJP5
  VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH045964

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3VJP5
  Mileage 119,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

