2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7119034

7119034 Stock #: 21265

21265 VIN: KMHD84LF9HU099158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Polar White]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,022 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.