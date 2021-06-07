Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

103,000 KM

Details Description

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Heated Steering & Seats, Carplay, Android Auto !!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Heated Steering & Seats, Carplay, Android Auto !!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7240865
  Stock #: SCV5866
  VIN: KMHD84LF7HU112666

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** REDESIGNED NEW-STYLE FOR 2017! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL + HEATED SEATS!! *** ANDROID AUTO + APPLE CARPLAY!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-XXXX

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
