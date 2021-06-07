$13,990 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7271828

7271828 Stock #: F43DPW

F43DPW VIN: 5NPD74LF3HH069042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,340 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

