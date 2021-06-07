Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

46,340 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7271828
  2. 7271828
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,340KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7271828
  Stock #: F43DPW
  VIN: 5NPD74LF3HH069042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

