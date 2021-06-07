$14,598 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 7 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7333190

7333190 Stock #: F445UW

F445UW VIN: KMHD84LF2HU267111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F445UW

Mileage 78,746 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Blind spot sensor Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Tire-Temporary Spare Trunk-Release-Remote Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel and Rear Collision Smart Device Integration Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.