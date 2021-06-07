Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

78,746 KM

Details Description Features

$14,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,598

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Certified | 0.99% Available |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Certified | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7333190
  2. 7333190
Contact Seller

$14,598

+ taxes & licensing

78,746KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7333190
  • Stock #: F445UW
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU267111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F445UW
  • Mileage 78,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Blind spot sensor
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Tire-Temporary Spare
Trunk-Release-Remote
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
and Rear Collision
Smart Device Integration
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 104,127 KM
$22,260 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 33,000 KM
$13,561 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 43,957 KM
$23,381 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory