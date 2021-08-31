Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

40,359 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/Heated seats

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/Heated seats

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,359KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7774077
  • Stock #: 25185
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8HU100901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,359 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * LOW km, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This SIMPLE yet RELIABLE 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL is nicely equipped with options such as HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, power windows and door locks, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

