Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

157,606 KM

Details Features

$17,692

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,692

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 9778960
  2. 9778960
  3. 9778960
  4. 9778960
  5. 9778960
  6. 9778960
  7. 9778960
  8. 9778960
  9. 9778960
  10. 9778960
  11. 9778960
  12. 9778960
  13. 9778960
  14. 9778960
  15. 9778960
  16. 9778960
  17. 9778960
  18. 9778960
  19. 9778960
  20. 9778960
  21. 9778960
  22. 9778960
  23. 9778960
  24. 9778960
Contact Seller

$17,692

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,606KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778960
  • Stock #: 3292A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU131867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour T8S-PLATINUM_SILVE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 157,606 KM
$17,692 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX Tech
 82,068 KM
$33,532 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE
 26,434 KM
$28,705 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory