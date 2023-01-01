2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$21,656 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 8 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10286001

10286001 Stock #: F576ED

F576ED VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG484475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 127,843 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Axle Ratio 3.648 Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode GVWR: 2,280 kgs Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/65 R17 AS Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat w/height adjustment Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio 550w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Normal and Sport mode Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat w/height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.