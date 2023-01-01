Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,191 KM

$24,648

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$24,648

+ taxes & licensing

64,191KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLB8HG495165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5BD6E
  • Mileage 64,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust,
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
GVWR: 2,280 kgs
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat w/height adjustment
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Simulated woodgrain trim
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
sequential shift mode
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound
Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
8" colour touch-screen w/navigation (map) and AV (music) split-screen display
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and rearview camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$24,648

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe