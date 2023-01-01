Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,799 KM

Details Description Features

Sport Limited Ultimate AWD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

128,799KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA1HG401859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5C3KT
  • Mileage 128,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound
Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers
8" colour touch-screen w/navigation (map) and AV (music) split-screen display
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and rearview camera
driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds

