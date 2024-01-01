Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

116,002 KM

Details Description Features

$25,290

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$25,290

+ taxes & licensing

116,002KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA2HG459169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marlin Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Normal and Sport mode
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco
driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

