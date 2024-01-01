$21,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD Luxury| Sunroof/Leather/HTD Wheel/Clean Title
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD Luxury| Sunroof/Leather/HTD Wheel/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,711KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLB4HG444813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 444813
- Mileage 101,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD LUXORY | Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Rear Seats, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Clean title!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
T-top
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2014 Ford Mustang GT| CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 1 OWNER & 0 ACCIDENTS 67,421 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT S COUPE CARBON AMG PKG Sunroof NO ACCIDENTS 14,144 KM $108,991 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A6 3.0 Quattro Technik| S-Line/Bose/No Accidents/Mint 73,121 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe