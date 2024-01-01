Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD LUXORY | Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Rear Seats, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Clean title!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

101,711 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD Luxury| Sunroof/Leather/HTD Wheel/Clean Title

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD Luxury| Sunroof/Leather/HTD Wheel/Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 11441672
  2. 11441672
  3. 11441672
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,711KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4HG444813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 444813
  • Mileage 101,711 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD LUXORY | Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Rear Seats, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Clean title!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
T-top
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2014 Ford Mustang GT| CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 1 OWNER & 0 ACCIDENTS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Ford Mustang GT| CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 1 OWNER & 0 ACCIDENTS 67,421 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT S COUPE CARBON AMG PKG Sunroof NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT S COUPE CARBON AMG PKG Sunroof NO ACCIDENTS 14,144 KM $108,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 Quattro Technik| S-Line/Bose/No Accidents/Mint for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Audi A6 3.0 Quattro Technik| S-Line/Bose/No Accidents/Mint 73,121 KM $36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe