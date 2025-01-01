Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

147,559 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

12134895

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU210193

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue[Night Sky Pearl]
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 25025
  Mileage 147,559 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe