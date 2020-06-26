Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,946

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD *Heated Leather Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD *Heated Leather Navigation

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5300792
  2. 5300792
Contact Seller

$23,946

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,126KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5300792
  • Stock #: F38GE6
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7HG395512
Exterior Colour
Twilight Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local well maintained and well equipped 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury all wheel drive, heated leather seats, navigation and more!
This beautiful well kept 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport comes equipepd with the highly desirable Luxury packag which includes a fuel sipping 2.4L engine, heated front and rear leather seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, a huge panoramic sunroof, LCD touchscreen with rear view camera, dual climate control, alloy rims, fog lights, proximity key with push button start, blind spot detection, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 25,559 KM
$38,219 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,101 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 38,294 KM
$24,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory