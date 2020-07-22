Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

66,000 KM

Details Description

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL *7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL *7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5379743
  2. 5379743
  3. 5379743
  4. 5379743
  5. 5379743
  6. 5379743
  7. 5379743
  8. 5379743
  9. 5379743
  10. 5379743
  11. 5379743
  12. 5379743
  13. 5379743
  14. 5379743
  15. 5379743
  16. 5379743
  17. 5379743
  18. 5379743
  19. 5379743
  20. 5379743
  21. 5379743
  22. 5379743
  23. 5379743
  24. 5379743
  25. 5379743
  26. 5379743
  27. 5379743
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5379743
  • Stock #: 178192
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF5HU178192

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 178192
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM HYUNDAI CANADA - 7 PASSENGER** Room for the entire family, great looks and options that include heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, USB ports, traction control, alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, Hyundai`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty and more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4721.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 70,000 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X1 AWD xDri...
 54,000 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue *H...
 57,000 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory