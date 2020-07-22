Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,529 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Sport Premium AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

80,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5617986
  • Stock #: F3BJPB
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0HG477436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, very well kept 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium all wheel drive featuring heated seats, back up camera and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

