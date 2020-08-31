Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,750

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate AWD *360 Camera Panoroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

34,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5714547
  • Stock #: F3BT84
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3HG499180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in with ultra low mileage. One owner very well kept.
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Frost White Pearl 2.0T Ultimate Fresh Oil Change, 360 Camera, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Dual Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Push Button Start, Vented Seats, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

