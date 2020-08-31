+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Local trade in with ultra low mileage. One owner very well kept.
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Frost White Pearl 2.0T Ultimate Fresh Oil Change, 360 Camera, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Dual Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Push Button Start, Vented Seats, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6