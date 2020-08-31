2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

