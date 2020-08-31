Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

44,699 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Sport Premium | Accident Free | AWD | Remote Start | Blind Spot Detection |

Sport Premium | Accident Free | AWD | Remote Start | Blind Spot Detection |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

44,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5815989
  • Stock #: F3BC5P
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB7HH048378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, AWD, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Aftermarket Remote Start
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Cloth Interior
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted
5" colour touch-screen
rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

